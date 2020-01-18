Sign up
Photo 416
After and Afterer
This is an updated version of the "Before and After" rosebud that I shared last week, which can be seen here:
https://365project.org/stray_shooter/photo-a-day-16/2020-01-06
The rosebud is all grown up now, and despite getting rained on, the old rose is hanging in there.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Photo A Day Current
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th January 2020 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
droplets
Joy's Focus
ace
I love the raindrops and shiny colors. Looks almost metallic.
January 19th, 2020
