After and Afterer by stray_shooter
Photo 416

After and Afterer

This is an updated version of the "Before and After" rosebud that I shared last week, which can be seen here: https://365project.org/stray_shooter/photo-a-day-16/2020-01-06
The rosebud is all grown up now, and despite getting rained on, the old rose is hanging in there.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Joy's Focus ace
I love the raindrops and shiny colors. Looks almost metallic.
January 19th, 2020  
