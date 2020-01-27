Previous
Sunset at Victoria Beach by stray_shooter
Photo 423

Sunset at Victoria Beach

I've posted photos from this location before, but I don't think I've ever had this combination of tide, light and clouds. This is Victoria Beach, site of the oft photographed tower. In fact, if you look closely there is a couple there having their engagement photos taken. It's difficult to get the shot without people crawling around the tower, so I guess if you're going to have people you might as well have photogenic people in it. I slowed the shutter down to 2 seconds to get a nice milky texture in the water, and I have to say I'm quite pleased with the effect.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
115% complete

Wylie ace
Its worked out so well, and the colours look fantastic. Fancy being able to throw in a castle as well. fav
January 28th, 2020  
