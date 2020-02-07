Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 431
Flamingo Friday '20 06
No, this isn't a mug shot of a criminal flamingo. You don't see any little numbers hanging around the neck, do you?
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
1
1
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
883
photos
82
followers
69
following
3
1
1
Photo A Day Current
NIKON D850
16th April 2019 11:59am
wildlife
flamingo
flamingo-friday
flamingo friday
Maggiemae
ace
I'm.sure.there.should.be.a.tag.with.this.shot!....'if.you.go.and.talk.to.that.blue.flamingo.I.will.never.speak.to.you.again!...Just.a.showoff!
February 8th, 2020
