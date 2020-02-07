Previous
Flamingo Friday '20 06 by stray_shooter
Photo 431

Flamingo Friday '20 06

No, this isn't a mug shot of a criminal flamingo. You don't see any little numbers hanging around the neck, do you?
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Ron

@stray_shooter
Ron
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I'm.sure.there.should.be.a.tag.with.this.shot!....'if.you.go.and.talk.to.that.blue.flamingo.I.will.never.speak.to.you.again!...Just.a.showoff!
February 8th, 2020  
