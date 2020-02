Street Shot Tuesday '20 05

While enjoying a fine meal at Chick-Fil-A I couldn't help but notice all of the clientele fully immersed in their phones. Every single person in the shot has his or her eyes glued to the phone. I sometimes wonder what would happen to such folks if their phones were suddenly rendered inoperable. And I also wonder if future generations will emerge from the womb with heads facing down and a phone in hand. Of course I took this photo with my phone.