2020 Motorcycle Adventure Day 7

Gettysburg sits near the Pennsylvania Amish areas. The contrast between our Harley's and the traditional horse drawn buggies struck me, so I had to grab a shot from the saddle. It wasn't the clearest image, so I applied a little processing that seem appropriate for the setting.



This town is called Bird In Hand. They have some pretty crazy town names, among them, Pringle, Mars, Throop, and Intercourse. Feel free to make your own joke.