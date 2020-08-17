Sign up
Photo 537
Hummingbird at Sunset
I'm still trying to catch up and I apologize for not commenting and responding as much as usual. Hope to catch up this week. Meanwhile, here's a hummingbird who timed his feeding nicely for me.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Photo A Day Current
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th August 2020 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
hummingbird
,
laguna beach
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, you both had great timing for this shot . Fav
August 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful timing and amazing capture.
August 18th, 2020
