She's Baaaaccckkk

I looked out the front window today and saw mama dove coming in for a landing on my hanging geranium basket. Looks like my front porch has once again been selected to be mama dove's breeding ground. I haven't checked to see if there's an egg (or more) in the nest, but it sure looks like another 7 weeks of ducking and preparing to have the crap scared out of me when I go in or out the door and forget she's there.