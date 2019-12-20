the chocolate is next to us

i wanted to play in the snow and take some pictures but it's way too cold and i'm feeling sick. but at the same time, i am bored. so i mapped out my post for today and decided i shall do the album cover. so i did the necessary and i came up with



artist:

Eremicamura is a moth genus in the family Autostichidae



quote:

Self-control is not a problem in the future. It's only a problem NOW when the chocolates is next to us. - Shlomo Bernartzi



funny how sometimes the stars align and it makes things easy for us, non?



this is a two-fer:

album cover challenge

six-word story