the chocolate is next to us by summerfield
Photo 2498

the chocolate is next to us

i wanted to play in the snow and take some pictures but it's way too cold and i'm feeling sick. but at the same time, i am bored. so i mapped out my post for today and decided i shall do the album cover. so i did the necessary and i came up with

artist:
Eremicamura is a moth genus in the family Autostichidae

quote:
Self-control is not a problem in the future. It's only a problem NOW when the chocolates is next to us. - Shlomo Bernartzi

funny how sometimes the stars align and it makes things easy for us, non?

this is a two-fer:
album cover challenge
six-word story
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

summerfield

ace
Kathy A ace
Great photo too
December 21st, 2019  
Taffy ace
Very creative!
December 21st, 2019  
