i spent today cleaning my apartment, and when i finished towards mid-afternoon, i had a mind to go out and do some grocery shopping and enjoy the mild temperature outside with a bright sunny day. but i lollygagged and before i know it it was evening and i was just lazy to go out. which i rued later on when my stomach was growling from hunger and i realized i only have chocolates for food. nah, tomorrow is much better for grocery shopping anyway.



i keep receiving gifts and my table is filled with presents of all kinds. i'm not used to receiving so many presents. in years past, i've always been the one to give so it is a rather strange for me that i'm getting all these gifts. i suppose i should put in an extra donation at church tomorrow towards the food bank.