Previous
Next
red by summerfield
Photo 2499

red

i spent today cleaning my apartment, and when i finished towards mid-afternoon, i had a mind to go out and do some grocery shopping and enjoy the mild temperature outside with a bright sunny day. but i lollygagged and before i know it it was evening and i was just lazy to go out. which i rued later on when my stomach was growling from hunger and i realized i only have chocolates for food. nah, tomorrow is much better for grocery shopping anyway.

i keep receiving gifts and my table is filled with presents of all kinds. i'm not used to receiving so many presents. in years past, i've always been the one to give so it is a rather strange for me that i'm getting all these gifts. i suppose i should put in an extra donation at church tomorrow towards the food bank.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is a lovely image. I think you need to stock your personal food bank so you have something other than chocolates in the house!
December 22nd, 2019  
☠northy ace
Chocolate for dinner sounds good to me!!! Nice high key image- very chritmassy
December 22nd, 2019  
Lisa Poland ace
Very pretty!
December 22nd, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Beautiful shot with lovely ribbon and baubles.
December 22nd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise