Previous
Next
the igloo of a million lights by summerfield
Photo 2511

the igloo of a million lights

i was forced to get out of the apartment earlier this evening. the temps were rather pleasant and i need to get something at the pharmacy. i passed by this holiday display at the mall and stopped to take some shots. i've actually posted a photo of this in december 2017 but that was 3 years ago, so.... i got asked three times to take photos for people, and that's okay, glad to be of help.

i think i should try and get a month of night shots. or maybe not. i wonder though how this would look in a long exposure.

can't believe i started the new year and the new decade just lazing around the apartment sick. i hope i don't do that for the rest of the year!
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise