the igloo of a million lights

i was forced to get out of the apartment earlier this evening. the temps were rather pleasant and i need to get something at the pharmacy. i passed by this holiday display at the mall and stopped to take some shots. i've actually posted a photo of this in december 2017 but that was 3 years ago, so.... i got asked three times to take photos for people, and that's okay, glad to be of help.



i think i should try and get a month of night shots. or maybe not. i wonder though how this would look in a long exposure.



can't believe i started the new year and the new decade just lazing around the apartment sick. i hope i don't do that for the rest of the year!