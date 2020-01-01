Previous
sunrise, sunset by summerfield
Photo 2510

sunrise, sunset

my first and last shots of the first day of the new year and the new decade. it's never good to start a new year with bronchitis, sinus infection and sore throat. yes, i was down that road a few weeks ago and now i'm back into it. i haven't been out of my apartment for two days now and i'm starting to not like this view anymore.

this morning, the sun was fighting the dark heavy clouds and it was that way all day. but this afternoon, although i couldn't see the actual red sunset, it was nonetheless reflected on the building on the the left so you get both the start and finish of the day in just one view.

sunrise, sunset was a song featured in the wedding scene of "fiddler on the roof" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLLEBAQLZ3Q and i used to sing it to that little boy in my life from a long long time ago.

-o0o-

comics is the theme over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-01-01
summerfield

Lisa Poland
Very pretty!
January 2nd, 2020  
