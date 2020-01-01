sunrise, sunset

my first and last shots of the first day of the new year and the new decade. it's never good to start a new year with bronchitis, sinus infection and sore throat. yes, i was down that road a few weeks ago and now i'm back into it. i haven't been out of my apartment for two days now and i'm starting to not like this view anymore.
this morning, the sun was fighting the dark heavy clouds and it was that way all day. but this afternoon, although i couldn't see the actual red sunset, it was nonetheless reflected on the building on the the left so you get both the start and finish of the day in just one view.