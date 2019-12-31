what do you know about me?

i think i have a relapse of that bronchitis bout i had a few weeks ago. i woke up this morning feeling like someone shoved course sand in my throat and my head felt like a million devils were pounding it with a mechanical drill. i have a cough, my nose is running and my ears are ringing. i can't catch my nose no matter how fast i ran and i tried to answer the ringing in my ear but i think it's broken.



as a consequence, i missed our family dinner because i don't want anyone catching whatever it is i have -- too selfish to share, you know! i have all the intention of putting some semblance of order in my abode but the only window i had was after i ate my lunch and i noticed this object and after 3 shots, i was done. if you have been following me for quite a while, you would know what this is.



it's going to be a quiet new year's eve for me. i'm groggy from the medication so i'm going to turn in.



may your new year's celebrations be a fun and safe one.



good night, everybody!