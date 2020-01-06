Sign up
Photo 2515
what could it be?
a swimming cap?
a fascinator?
a dinosaur egg?
monika
@monicac
correctly guessed yesterday's post. it was indeed the bottom of my omelet pan. so far, two of my entries still remain a mystery :-(
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
4523
photos
203
followers
117
following
2515
365-still
Canon EOS 60D
6th January 2020 8:59pm
Tags
macro-guess
Diana
ace
This sure is a mysterious one, it seems to have some threads on it. A cloth or pot holder??
January 7th, 2020
Brigette
ace
I’ll ask Signorie Weaver
#aliens
January 7th, 2020
