what could it be? by summerfield
what could it be?

a swimming cap?

a fascinator?

a dinosaur egg?

monika @monicac correctly guessed yesterday's post. it was indeed the bottom of my omelet pan. so far, two of my entries still remain a mystery :-(
summerfield

This sure is a mysterious one, it seems to have some threads on it. A cloth or pot holder??
January 7th, 2020  
Brigette ace
I’ll ask Signorie Weaver
#aliens
January 7th, 2020  
