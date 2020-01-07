i started to edit a photo that i took in august when i met up with @jyokota junko and domenico @domenicododaro but staring at the screen is making my eyes tired and droopy (thank goodness only my eyes are droopy). so perhaps that would be for another day. i wanted to post something now and i wanted to do something fast, but no other idea comes to mind and the pink piano is sitting there in the corner so, why not make use of it! and i thought it could be the antithesis to this shot: https://365project.org/northy/365/2019-12-25 because you know, it's in colour and it's in high key and with the addition of the bokeh, it looks cheery!
regarding yesterday's post, if you guessed that it was a shell, then aces to you. and in your honour i will eat for you two ferrero rocher chocolates. :-)