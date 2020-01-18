bicycle in the snow

would you believe it, this was shot by a 7-year old boy?



onyx oliver is the son's youngest son by his current girlfriend. this is only the second time that i've seen him as the son didn't want to have anything to do with me after the older grandsons were taken by their mother to calgary. i met up with them in chinatown, in the middle of a snow storm! onyx loves to eat... a lot! he single-handedly ate a big plateful of chicken fried rice and a serving (two pieces) of chinese donuts. i took out my camera as i wanted to take a photo of him and there was a twinkle in his eyes when he saw it. he didn't have qualms about his photo being taken and smiled his sweet sweet smile all the time. then he got up from his seat and came to me and asked to see his photos. after appreciating my shots he asked if he could borrow my camera. and he took photos of me and his dad and my sister, as well as photos of the inhabitants of the big aquarium in the restaurant.



when we got out he asked if he could take pictures of the snow. he looked around, bent and shot this bicycle. if it wasn't snowing hard, i would have left him to just keep taking shots of everyone on the street. you will pardon him if he had barely included the bottom part of the wheel, but i think this is fabulous seeing it was from the point of view of a seven-year old.



i will post a couple more of the photos he took one of these days as well as a photo of him.