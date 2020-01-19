frozen

i dragged myself out of the apartment after lunch and walked around the neighbourhood with my camera. my nikon's lens had been stuck for several months now and i've been thinking of bringing it to the camera store to get them to unstuck it. but i thought i'd give it a try using rubber gloves and rubber mats and to my surprise it worked. well, what do you know there were some questionable goos in the grooves of the CPL filter so i cleaned it as much as i could and i was able to use it. nikon actually is my preferred walk around camera so all's well in that department.



i braved the knee-high accumulation of snow in the walking trail just to see if i can find anything nice, but there was a sign saying "beware of coyotes" so i turned around immediately and in my haste i bumped into these bushes. 'tis a good thing my winter jacket is really thick or i'd have holes all over me. when i recovered (my ego was more bruise than my jacket), i took photos of these. those aren't remnants of poison ivy, is it? eeek!



it was freezing and my knees were complaining so i only got as far as two major intersections and i bussed it coming back. i still can't feel my knees and my fingers.