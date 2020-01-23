Previous
another sunrise, another day by summerfield
Photo 2532

another sunrise, another day

look at that cloud pattern! it's like someone with a paintbrush had a tantrum and just threw the brush that created a palette of beautiful colours in a canvas of blues and orange and pink. afterwards, when the sun was able to peek through those clouds, the apartment was bathed in rose coloured light i just had to stop what i was doing and drank it all in.

then i went to work!

-o0o-

i had been quite surprised when i saw yesterday's post and the self-portrait side by side on popular page today. that's in a big way thanks to your generosity and support. i ♥ you.
23rd January 2020

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
What stunning colors. I might have cropped some of the blue part of the sky, to really feature the pattern. It's gorgeous.
January 24th, 2020  
KWind ace
Just amazingly intense colour!
January 24th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Amazing rich color!
January 24th, 2020  
