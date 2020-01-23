another sunrise, another day

look at that cloud pattern! it's like someone with a paintbrush had a tantrum and just threw the brush that created a palette of beautiful colours in a canvas of blues and orange and pink. afterwards, when the sun was able to peek through those clouds, the apartment was bathed in rose coloured light i just had to stop what i was doing and drank it all in.



then i went to work!



-o0o-



i had been quite surprised when i saw yesterday's post and the self-portrait side by side on popular page today. that's in a big way thanks to your generosity and support. i ♥ you.