it was a case of wrong camera setting. the three shots after this were all in focus, the focus being on that man walking towards me, the one on the left. but looking at this shot, it occurred to me that this is a combination of joe di muli and northy's styles. frankly, i prefer the look of this than the ones in focus. either that or i'm just plain lazy today.-o0o-what's in the cards? head on over to five plus two where "cards" is the theme. click here https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-01-22