the pete turner original is titled "chalk" but there are no coloured chalks in my abode; however i have two sets of coloured modeling clay from the dollar store. good thing i haven't thrown them in the box for the old country or i'd be blank for today. did quite an amount of etsooi to make the background blue as i only have a lilac coloured paper.here's the pete turner original: http://peteturner.com/Connections/index.html