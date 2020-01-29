flashofred2019 and flowers

i didn't know what to make of getting the tag "flashofred2019" but i very seldom back away from a challenge so when i got "flowers" for the second tag, i knew i could make it work. so there we go, plus i didn't have anything else. i wanted to catch the rising moon, but at the angle where the office is, that moon rose behind the building directly in my line of sight.
in any case, i was also in a quandary about my interpretation of this week's world leader parody theme for five plus two. in the end, i opted for an easy one albeit something i don't like to look at. but then i told myself it's not going to be in my album anyway. so check us out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-01-29