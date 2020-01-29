Previous
Next
flashofred2019 and flowers by summerfield
Photo 2538

flashofred2019 and flowers

i'm playing the tag challenge.

i didn't know what to make of getting the tag "flashofred2019" but i very seldom back away from a challenge so when i got "flowers" for the second tag, i knew i could make it work. so there we go, plus i didn't have anything else. i wanted to catch the rising moon, but at the angle where the office is, that moon rose behind the building directly in my line of sight.

in any case, i was also in a quandary about my interpretation of this week's world leader parody theme for five plus two. in the end, i opted for an easy one albeit something i don't like to look at. but then i told myself it's not going to be in my album anyway. so check us out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-01-29
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beau
Amazing work
January 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
That was a smart move, some wonderful shots in your calendar.
January 30th, 2020  
kali ace
haha where theres a will eh?
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise