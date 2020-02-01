Previous
statler and waldorf by summerfield
Photo 2541

statler and waldorf

i was at the gardens earlier in the afternoon before i met up with the northster. these two grumpy looking turtles were making a racket every time someone stopped at the little bridge beside them at the water mill. i've not known turtles making such noises; i know that they make some kind of noise but not the way these two were doing. with their faces looking like they've eaten a bowl of grumpy for breakfast, and the racket they were making, i thought of statler and waldorf, the two jeering old fart on the balcony of the muppet show!

day one of flash of red february, a full month of black and white. for the first 9 days i will do the prompt "forms in nature" as i want to follow the 365 calendar which starts the week on the monday. then i will start on the next theme or prompt on the 10th. i'm ocd that way, methinks.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

summerfield

Photo Details

kali ace
they really suit the black and white
February 2nd, 2020  
Taffy ace
Well done with b&w and nature! I like how they are both looking at us.
February 2nd, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
So cute!
February 2nd, 2020  
