statler and waldorf

i was at the gardens earlier in the afternoon before i met up with the northster. these two grumpy looking turtles were making a racket every time someone stopped at the little bridge beside them at the water mill. i've not known turtles making such noises; i know that they make some kind of noise but not the way these two were doing. with their faces looking like they've eaten a bowl of grumpy for breakfast, and the racket they were making, i thought of statler and waldorf, the two jeering old fart on the balcony of the muppet show!



day one of flash of red february, a full month of black and white. for the first 9 days i will do the prompt "forms in nature" as i want to follow the 365 calendar which starts the week on the monday. then i will start on the next theme or prompt on the 10th. i'm ocd that way, methinks.