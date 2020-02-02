will you eat off this plate?

this plate was on display in one of the historical rooms at the royal ontario museum when the northster and i went there yesterday. as usual, i failed to take a photo of the caption for this plate. truth be told, i didn't even notice the "design" on the plate, as i was attracted purely because of its colours and how i thought those colours might translate into black and white. it does show rather well when processed in black and white but because of the loss of colour, the shapes and forms of the bodies have become more prominent to the eye. which is fine by me as i wanted a body part for my post for today, only i got more body parts than i had intended.



