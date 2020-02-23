got mugged again

i know i said i wasn't going to do mugs anymore but i saw a similar thing on the net so i thought i'd do my own version. plus this came out rather well. i spent quite some time in aligning the dotted papers and making sure the mugs are in similar positions. sally makes it look so easy but i tell you it requires quite a bit of work. i am still not happy that although the tea came out black, the milk is grey and not white. but it would do. and brace yourself because i think i have decided that for the rest of the month, i will do self-portraits in high key and low key.



no, i'm pulling your leg; i won't do that to you. 😂 🤣 😜



for the monthly theme of black and white, the flash of red and the black and white challenge.