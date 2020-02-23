Previous
got mugged again by summerfield
Photo 2563

got mugged again

i know i said i wasn't going to do mugs anymore but i saw a similar thing on the net so i thought i'd do my own version. plus this came out rather well. i spent quite some time in aligning the dotted papers and making sure the mugs are in similar positions. sally makes it look so easy but i tell you it requires quite a bit of work. i am still not happy that although the tea came out black, the milk is grey and not white. but it would do. and brace yourself because i think i have decided that for the rest of the month, i will do self-portraits in high key and low key.

no, i'm pulling your leg; i won't do that to you. 😂 🤣 😜

for the monthly theme of black and white, the flash of red and the black and white challenge.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

summerfield

Mallory ace
Very cool!!
February 23rd, 2020  
Lin ace
awesome!
February 23rd, 2020  
☠northy ace
Very nicely done!
February 23rd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Perfect composition!
February 23rd, 2020  
