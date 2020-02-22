hodge podge

stuff thrown in together at the last minute. no rhyme or reason to it; just wanted the old film camera in there. i had other stuff planned but i couldn't get it together. i had to walk away, literally, three blocks, then just ignored the set up when i came back, dismantled it altogether and threw in another set up and this was the result. seriously this looks better in colour, so you just might see this again in that version sometime in the future.



yesterday's post of the violin brought up again a discussion with my sister about "that violin" from a long time ago. lou ann mentioned that there's plenty of things from her childhood that she doesn't remember. but as i told my sister again today, i am not remembering an iota of that violin.



growing up, we were very poor; we lived in a one-room house and we didn't have much. we pushed the dining table and chairs to one side of the room at night and slept on the floor (with pillows, mats and blankets and mosquito nets). our father had an old credenza with two small drawers that he locked all the time, and which over time i learned to pick just using a hairpin so i knew what was inside, all secrets he's been hiding, all photographs we're not supposed to see, all playboy magazines that were certainly not intended for us to see. but there was no violin and if there was it wouldn't have fit in those two drawers. underneath was open space and he had nondescript stuff in it. we had a small chest with tools and what-nots, and no violin would've fit in there. we also had a cylindrical box which once was used as a container for film reels but those contained old clothes and photographs. we didn't grow up musical although our mother could hum a tune and my father could whistle well. my brother and i were in a choir during grade school and at church, but until i was in high school and my cousin would leave his guitar in our house, that was the only time there was any musical instrument of note in the household (well, we had a xylophone but it was a play thing!). as a parent, you see your child learning how to play the guitar, if you are secreting away an old violin, wouldn't you be curious to see if your daughter would be interested in it, too? my parents knew i was pretty reliable in keeping stuff clean, neat and i take care of my things more conscientiously than my siblings. but never had my father or my mother mentioned anything about a violin. i do remember the rifle that he kept up in the bare ceiling between the beams (which one day, i fancied playing with but as easy it was to bring down, it was rather difficult to put it back up). i remember a big clock that was part of an old grandfather's clock which one day fell and broke (i didn't have anything to do with that, i promise, although because of my previous infractions and curiosity, it was blamed on me and i got beaten up for it). but i don't remember seeing any violin in our household growing up.



what does it matter now? maybe i grew up in a different household or with a different family and something happened in the universe that switched me with another body in another dimension.



however, i do remember a dark and cold dungeon with a small barred window up high and dangling chains on the mossy damp brick wall. my siblings said there was no such thing where we grew up. hah!