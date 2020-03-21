a most unusual

this is highway 401, one of the major arteries of the city and part of the "national highway system of canada". this part of the highway is north america's busiest and widest. in normal times, there would be gridlock especially during the city's rush hours and on weekends. as you can see, both eastbound (on the right) and westbound lanes are almost empty. this never happens. traffic might be a little light but still with plenty of cars, going at the speed limit, but not empty like this.



this pandemic is bringing most nations to its knees. even the powerful america has closed its borders to stem the tide but with little success, if the news that reached us is to be believed. malls are empty, with a few stupid people (like me) going there -- i needed to buy my moisturizer, which is an essential item for an old crinkling hag like me. but the stores, save for a brave few who are hoping to make a sale before the final shutdown is announced, are empty. largest parking lot this side of town, empty.



at the grocery store, i made a mistake with a purchase and because i needed some sugar, i had to go back in the afternoon thinking i could have it returned. store is "not refunding or accepting returns" until further notice. i don't understand that bullshit, so i went back home with the items. my sister and i were thinking of putting in a box of goodies for our siblings in manila but the philippines is in a total shutdown. my cousin writes that they cannot go beyond a certain distance from their house, they needed to wear a mask or something to cover their faces. they need a special permit to be able to leave the village and only for something really essential. so my sister and i thought afterwards, if we send a box, it might be intercepted if it arrives in two months' time and there's food shortage, and philippine customs are notorious for thieving goods.



i found on youtube a speech made by bill gates in 2015, describing exactly this pandemic. how'd he know that? and an old sylvia browne book talked of this situation specifically mentioning 2020. we have the capability to fight a war but not to stop a pandemic. do you think that it's all those particles that the space shuttles and rockets coming in and out of the atmosphere that brought this virus albeit unintentionally? is it a country's scheme to catch the big powers unawares so that they can take over as the main world power? what theories have you heard?



and isn't chocolate an essential item? i don't understand why the chocolatier at the mall is closed down!!!!