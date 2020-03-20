canary tulip

i got tulips yesterday at the grocery store in my quest to liven up my work space at home. the florist said they're called canary tulips because they were smaller than the regular tulips. i saw a photo of a bunch of tulips that were of a similar colour so when i saw these bunch, i just grabbed them. there were 15 stems but after i placed them in the vase, five of the stems decided to wilt and die. i separated them from the other tulips -- hahaha! even tulips needed some social distancing! -- cut their stems and placed them for a couple of minutes in hot water and when i woke up this morning, they were healthy as anything.



coincidentally, i've been thinking of getting a pair of canary birds as pets. i heard they are a loyal friend. anyone has cared for canaries before?



i went to the office to get my binder of procedures so i can work better from home. three people on the bus, and the subway trains are practically empty. the food courts at our building and the neighbouring buildings as well are empty with 95% of the vendors closed. i was told by the manager of one of the vendors that their building was going to shutdown for 2 weeks.



it's looking bleak. i feel guilty sending out to clients their accounts, knowing they aren't getting any revenues and thus would be unable to pay. i told my sister that i never thought we would experience what our parents have gone through when they were young -- prohibition, wars. what we're in now is war, against the virus. it's amazing that it's not just in a few places where the war is happening but the world over! this is unprecedented. and now i read that they are talking this work from home thing may be the norm as the isolation may take more than what is anticipated, months even!



--o0o--



for week 12 of the 52-week challenge, the prompt being a macro shot of anything we fancy. shot using the raynox filter.