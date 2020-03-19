my "work station"

i sent my office mates a photo of my work station this morning. (gheez! we do spend a lot of time saying good morning and all the pleasantries!) i also sent to my boss and another partner, TU, who's on our team. he and my boss are business counsels to the company that owns porter airlines. TU wrote back that it gave him a smile to see mr. porter (the raccoon mascot of the airline) keeping me company. i got a lot of things done although the process was really slow. the problem with working at home, at least for me, is i forget to eat, and when i do eat, sitting back down almost immediately -- because i have nowhere to go aside from my bedroom or the washroom -- is not doing a whole lot for my middle section. i'm thinking maybe i should do yoga every forty-five minutes or so. but when i start working, there's no stopping me. so in the long run, i would probably be malnourished and still fatso!



i also sent my sister the photo and she was giddy seeing the darn raccoon. she's now thinking of getting a mascot of her own.



this morning i woke up a bit later than my usual time and the senior hour was almost through when i got to the store. there was virtually no senior in there. the two i saw when i came were chatting and were still when i left the store. i got two 6-packages of bounty paper towels, the select-a-size kind. i was asked by a couple if i was panic buying and i told them no, i always buy the bigger package with 12 in it. if i buy only one 6-pack then when i use one, only 5 are left. so i got two so that when i use one, there will still be 11 left. they were looking at me like i was speaking in tongues.