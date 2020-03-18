it could have been

i was standing in front of this building while i was waiting for the flag on top of the royal ontario museum to untangle from its pole before the critical worldwide minute. if that flag didn't untangle and the wind didn't blow strong enough, this would have been the alternate subject. but everything turned out okay. i forgot the name of this building, something like "mesley hall" and if i'm not mistaken part of the university of toronto's many buildings.today i got to work really early, as soon as i woke up at 6:30. there were some kinks that had to be done with my remote connection and i wanted to make sure that all will be well when i start doing my work. turned out i didn't read the instruction sheets completely and i was able to work out the kinks. in my excitement i just kept working and forgot about breakfast and shower until well after ten. then i cleared out half of my dining table and marked it as my work station. i should go and buy some flowers to make the living room a little bit cheery and special. it was slow going at first but i still had a lot done and when 4:00 o'clock came, i just stopped.i asked yesterday my HR manager what the protocol was for working at home -- do i sign in to something, what happens if there's nothing to do, which definitely would happen as equipment like copiers, printers and scanners aren't available to most of us. can i walk the dog during lull hours? she asked me rather excitedly, all wide smile and bright eyes, "oh, you have a dog? i love dogs!" and my answer was a flat "no." the poor woman's face fell, i couldn't tell if she was pissed or amused. when i told my boss this story this morning, he couldn't help but laugh out loud. so when i signed off this afternoon, i wrote in my email -- "gotta walk the dog now!"i am funny, aren't i?tomorrow, i shall brave the non-traffic to get to the supermarket at the ungodly seniors' hour -- 7:00 in the morning -- to get paper towels, not because i'm panicking, it's just that i'm down to my last roll.-o0o-umbrella might be needed tomorrow as it looks like they're predicting rain. or maybe that was wet snow, whatever. but over at five plus two, the theme is umbrella. check it out and mayhap you have a selfie or two?