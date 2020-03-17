hazelnut chocolate bomb, gold necklace and marshmallow rose

today i was sent home as soon as i arrived at work. the IT guy set up my laptop and then i got out the door. it was nice to walk around the mall, shops are open and i could browse, without the crowd! i took quite some time to look at the little cakes at mcewan's and decided i was too depressed about what's happening that i needed to have some cake.



i now have to work from home and i don't like it one bit. i'm always thinking of the food in the fridge. the way i'm going i'll be fatter than a holstein cow after this pandemic has been stabilized, that is if there's food to be had. then i'm using my toilet paper more than when i'm at work when i'm using their toilet paper.



but i get to do some work around the abode, although i feel like cheating the company. and tomorrow i get to go to work real early -- i'm still trying to decide, should i take a shower before starting work or during break? 😂 🤣 😜



i have wanted to take a photo of the pink cake but it was so good i just kept eating.