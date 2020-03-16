Previous
Next
a must-have accessory by summerfield
Photo 2583

a must-have accessory

perhaps it now beats pearls and watches as your prime accessory when going out and about.

today, our city health officials ordered restaurants and bars to shut down indefinitely, along with libraries, day care centres and places of worship. planes are grounded. our government has banned foreigners coming into the country except for the americans. eventually, mass layoffs will follow.

i don't think such steps would really stem the spread of the virus. but what i feel sorry about and my heart goes to those workers who earn by the hour and unable to have any other resources for funds in this uncertain climate. people will be staying home and will get stressed out taking care of their children, cooking their own food, etc. etc. we cannot work, and we cannot play either.

our office might shutdown and we might all be required to work from home. which i don't relish at all. i don't know how that would impact our pays. will they force us to use our vacations if this thing goes for an extended period?

i leave you here momentarily to clean up in the kitchen. gheez!
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise