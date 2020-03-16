a must-have accessory

perhaps it now beats pearls and watches as your prime accessory when going out and about.



today, our city health officials ordered restaurants and bars to shut down indefinitely, along with libraries, day care centres and places of worship. planes are grounded. our government has banned foreigners coming into the country except for the americans. eventually, mass layoffs will follow.



i don't think such steps would really stem the spread of the virus. but what i feel sorry about and my heart goes to those workers who earn by the hour and unable to have any other resources for funds in this uncertain climate. people will be staying home and will get stressed out taking care of their children, cooking their own food, etc. etc. we cannot work, and we cannot play either.



our office might shutdown and we might all be required to work from home. which i don't relish at all. i don't know how that would impact our pays. will they force us to use our vacations if this thing goes for an extended period?



i leave you here momentarily to clean up in the kitchen. gheez!