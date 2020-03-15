world wide minute 2020

i was in downtown this afternoon to find a replacement piece of my tableware set. as i was leaving the store, my phone gave out a loud embarrassing sound. i thought it was an alert from the office saying not to come to work tomorrow as we're shut down. to my relief it was a 5-minute-before-notification of the world wide minute. so my poor old body had to walk in the cold to find a suitable image. when i realized a few more steps and i'd be at the corner facing the entrance to the Royal Ontario Museum.



i find those yellow banners a bit garish and gaudy against the beautiful building. but what made me stop and take a photo as it was already 5:45 was the flag on top. you see, there's an optional theme of "wave your flag" for this year's world-wide minute. the only problem was the little wind had died down and that flag wasn't moving at all. then briefly it got tangled around the pole. i considered just taking a photo of an ugly sculpture behind me but i took a few photos of the museum when i noticed that the flag was waving! i just kept clicking then and 15 shots later, the time has passed. and you get to see what i thought was the best of the lot.