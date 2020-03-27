something to cheer us all up

i had to go to the hardware store to buy duct tape to prepare my apartment for the onslaught of dusts when the building renovates its balconies. i had to discipline myself to not divert my route as i would normally. but on the way back to the subway station, i passed by a store selling fruits and flowers. i grabbed this bunch for a mere $4.99 in the hope it will cheer me up as well as you. and for an added interest, i put two cardboard flamingoes, it being friday today.



this afternoon we did dry-run of a video conference with the members of the church in preparation for our remote sunday service. i almost welled up when i saw my friends whom i have missed last sunday after the ban on gatherings of more than 50 was put in place. i had to put on my big girl pants and download zoom so i could participate.



i have to get to bed now so i can wake up early and do my shopping at senior's hour!