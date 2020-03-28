confetti squares

a lady at the church always brings this delicious sweet dessert whenever we have a special get together. so finally, i asked for the recipe and she gave it to me. it's called confetti squares.



and you make it by melting on a double boiler, 1/2 cup of peanut butter, 1/4 cup unsalted butter and 6 oz butterscotch pieces (used chipits brand). you can do this with the pan directly on the stove but it would turn out coarse or granular. when melted, let it cool for a bit. then mix in 2 cups of multi-coloured marshmallows and some pecan pieces. put in parchment paper lined pan and put in the fridge for a few minutes. then cut into 2-inch squares. she usually doubles the batch and puts them in the freezer .



i didn't wake up early enough to go to the grocery store. why do people think seniors wake up before 7? but to be fair the stores want the seniors and other persons with disability or underlying conditions to come to the store ahead of the mob so that the place is freshly cleaned and disinfected. but boy, i couldn't wake up before 7. when i woke this morning it was about 8:23. tee-hee! so i will try again tomorrow morning early so i can be back to prepare and attend our sunday service online.