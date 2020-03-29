breakfast this morning

my plans got foiled yet again this morning. i had some time when it became clear i won't be availing of the seniors hour. it meant though that i can let myself indulge in a nice breakfast of egg white omelette with asparagus, tomato, and red onion, with whole wheat toasts and a scant slice of apple smoked old cheddar.



it was raining cows and elephants this morning when i woke up at 6 -- strong winds and a healthy dose of lightning and thunder. i am stubborn but i am not stupid. i wouldn't risk getting a cold for something i forgot already what i needed to buy.



we had a brief sunday service this morning as we all try to learn how to navigate this digital technology thing. the sermon was about Judas complaining that Mary could've used the money to buy the expensive perfume she washed Jesus' feet with, to help the the poor. it got me thinking. since the other day, every time i pulled sheets from my toilet paper, i pause and consider the amount of paper i was going to use. normally, i would pull like there's no end to the roll. but with others who couldn't find toilet paper or don't have the money to buy if there was some available. i feel guilty that i have a lot in my cupboard -- i buy this local brand that is recommended by my plumber friend but i only buy it when it's on sale. the packages i have, 4 of them, were all bought last september. when it is on sale, i would buy one or two packages of 9 jumbo rolls. my pause is caused by "guilt" that people are hoarding and others are desperate to find toilet paper and there i am with so many, and i am one of those who feel sorry for those who now cannot afford these basic everyday household item. tell me, should i feel guilty?



i have cleared away my stuff on the dining table that i've worked on during the weekend and set up my other laptop which i use for office stuff. i'm ready for work!!