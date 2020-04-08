parodying Martinus Rørbye

"young clergyman reading" is an 1836 painting oil on canvas by Danish painter Martinus Rørbye. and where else should the loo roll be but near the chamber pot, hey? of course, with due apologies to mr. Rørbye.
i didn't realize we're now in the middle of the fourth week of the lockdown. seventeen more months to go if all would just stay home and isolate. there would be some set back to this arrangement. almost everyone will gain a lot of weight and/or become an alcoholic; and what of our mental health. i know i'm now hearing voices, maybe it's the neighbour, maybe it's just in my head.
at lunchtime i thought i'd clear some crap out of my pantry. hello! a big bottle (more like a jug) of a canadian whisky and a half bottle of vodka. for someone who does not even drink, i have a lot of booze and there are more in the cupboard above the kitchen counter. the upside is i'm re-learning all the programs i used to know.
tomorrow morning, i will dare go to the bank, do some shopping at the local drugstore as it is senior's day (20% discount -- i wonder if they're still honouring us poor seniors with that discount?) and grocery shopping, although heaven knows i have no space in that fridge anymore. maybe a couple of bananas so i can make banana flambé, make use of that big jug of whisky.