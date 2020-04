the drama of a hat

i am surprised that i actually had a couple of shots for this day -- i have totally forgotten. this is what isolation can do to one's mind, it gets addled. of course coupled that with the fact that this brain is in the second half of its 60th decade. the days have totally merged into each other; my sleeping time is certainly screwed up even though i keep a strict routine of time "in the office".



this is for this week's "red" prompt of the 52 weeks challenge.