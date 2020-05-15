opposite ends

an in camera double exposure -- the night shot of the CN tower and buildings taken in late summer last year and the linden tree in the snow was taken last january, 17 kilometres away from each other -- both when the covid-19 was just a token news in our daily lives. the night skyline is probably still the same, but the linden tree has started to show its buds when i passed by it this afternoon during my walk, as we enter a much different phase of our normal life.



today's prompt: multiple exposure.



nikon has double exposure capability which can be done using raw files.