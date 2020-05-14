a plate of marshmallows

mini-marshmallows. but i assure you, there's nothing mini in the sugar and carbohydrates in these suckers. but i have them because i am planning on making confetti squares (see my march 28 post), and hopefully this time i won't forget the pecans.



i was going to put a bag of nails on a plate for today's post. however, i thought better of it as nails don't have any business being in plates. but i tell you why i had that idea. this morning there was a young man in the laundry room, fine looking kid but was in a dour mood. when the cleaner greeted him, he started to rant that canada is the shittiest place on earth and the people are dull and moronic. i felt bad for the cleaner because she was just trying to be friendly and had to bear his sour mood but she gracefully spoke to him. he said he's going back to england and rue the fact that he even left for this hopeless country. that there's no freedom here, the government is so dictatorial and the people just follow whatever they are told. but he also mentioned that he can't go back until july. he was of course talking about the covid-19 restrictions that we are currently in. i so wanted to get to him and slap him silly. but i didn't because i felt sad for him. you should've heard his entire diatribe. that young man had so much hate in his heart it probably had seeped into his soul. every pore of his skin oozed out hatred, and if one got near him they'd just be contaminated with hatred. when he left, the cleaning lady said if she had a gun, she would've shot the young man right between his eyes and end his miserable existence. when i laughed she said, "and all i did was greet him good morning!" he's worse than those people spitting in the elevators! the poor woman had to endure all that crap.



