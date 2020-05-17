tags: tulips and bokeh

giant tulips, that's what's new in the little parks we passed by today on our walk around the danforth area, my old stomping ground. even though the afternoon turned more gray and windy as it grew later, it didn't seem to dampen people's mood. our city and province have allowed some businesses to operate again starting on tuesday, and activities abound where shops are preparing to open up. it also being a long weekend for us, it's the victoria day weekend, people seem enthusiastic as this is the weekend that is a precursor to summer. but one would note that people are cautious and social distancing is well observed.



i think that i want to move back here where everything is in proximity -- stores, shops, beauty salons, hospital, restaurants, police station, churches, parks, liquor store, theatres, funeral homes, beaches, and cemeteries. although i wouldn't have a need for the last one. the funeral home, maybe, but hopefully not for a long time.