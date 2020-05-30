it's unexpected

i'm alive! woke up early this morning feeling refreshed. my friend's daughter who is a nurse at the mount sinai hospital here in toronto came for a "house call". ever since the lockdown, she's been visiting her mother's elderly friends but didn't realize i am also over 60 so she only came today and her visit was rather timely. she checked my temp, felt for nodes, etc. and told me to get up and exercise. checked my fridge and approved what she saw in there. of course, the chocolates and shortbread cookies that i got on sale are stored in my coat closet. 😜 but if she had looked in my little deep freeze, she would've seen the three tubs of ice cream, newly procured at $2.99 on sale at the metro grocery store. she wouldn't know, anyway, as it is disguised as my table top studio.



the prompt word for today is "unexpected". i wasn't planning on putting in an entry for the black and white challenge. however, the sudden sunlight coming through the windows was rather bright after the band of low hanging down over toronto for most of the day and silhouetted the little mini-vases which gave me an unexpected inspiration.