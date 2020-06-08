walk on by

the texter and the walker. on the ground below, different lives happened. the man on the left almost never changed position, only his right hand made the slightest moves, unaware of everything around him. the woman walked by, obviously minding her own business. in about five minutes the ice cream man would have arrived and a couple of families would make their purchase, their children talking at the same time telling their parents what they wanted. two cars parked just behind this grassy area on the driveway. meanwhile, twenty-two floors up, a woman aimed her camera towards the scenes unfolding below.