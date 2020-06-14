herbs and spices

i had to raid my kitchen cupboards to see what spices are doing time in them. the cloves have somewhat lost their element; i've forgotten what i used them for. the anise is fairly new as i like to have it handy for macro shots. i always keep a small container of coriander as i use it sometimes when i get rashes from allergies or something. the cinnamon sticks are new, pre-COVID-19, as i used them when i would heat up apple cider. the sicilian hot pepper are new as well. of course, no kitchen should ever be without fresh basil and parsley.



my little sister who is in the old country decided she will teach me how to draw via fb messenger. but first i have to get into the habit of shading. she was explaining things about how to do it, blah blah blah, when i interrupted with "teacher, teacher!" when she replied "what?", i said "may i go out?" when i was telling the story to my sister today when we went for a walk, we burst out laughing. you see, back in the old country, whenever students, especially the unruly boys, want to piss a teacher off, that's what they would do -- pester the teacher only to ask if they can go out, meaning go to the washroom.



so today, i bought my sketch pad and sketching pencils. i am intimidated by these things. my only claim to art is, well, i have nothing. i cannot draw even a stick people even if my life depended on it. you see, of all 6 siblings, i am the only one bereft of any drawing talent. all of them can draw or paint although i am rather good at painting a room. or painting the town red.



as to the family of fox, the portion of the boardwalk where they live had been fenced off and people are definitely not allowed near them.