a cupful of soup

there's not a lot of time in one day. my plans to go to the beaches didn't pan out because apparently people are being controlled because a family of foxes had established a den underneath the boardwalk. and sometimes the baby foxes roam the area. i don't think i'd want to encounter a fox while i'm photographing so until i have more concrete story, i'm avoiding the beaches. maybe i'll go to the northster's part of the beach then.



it was mid-afternoon when i got home, i had a late lunch and set about to do some writing. but no dice, because nothing was happening -- brain frozen, fingers still. then i fell asleep with the door open and there was a chilly breeze and now i had the sniffles. i had to have dinner so i opened a can of fish chowder soup and actually remembered to take a photo.