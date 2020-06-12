light as a feather

for today's word light. here's a feather that is light in weight.



i'm in a quandary whether i should spend my morning tomorrow shooting at the beach, whilst not yet teeming with a lot of people, which i would assume would be the case if the weather holds like it is today, or run errands. i must admit, i am tired of rummaging through my things to find something interesting to shoot and i do miss the sound of water and the feel of the open air. it is quite different than when i am in my balcony, where pigeons try to piss me off all the time, although at the beaches it would be the seagulls that would pester me, aside from mostly stupid people who might not observe social distancing, albeit unknowingly. gheez! now i'm getting paranoid! i've been cooped up too long!



i have a mind to challenge myself to write even a short novella since we don't expect to be returning to the office until the beginning of october. it's been a while since i've written anything more than three thousand words even thought there are so many ideas and plots exploding in all directions inside my brain. i wonder if i still got it in me to write.



in other news, i wonder if i can handle riding a trike. i don't know how to ride a bike, you see, so i was thinking maybe i can get around the neighbourhood on a trike. maybe i should check out the prices tomorrow.



or maybe i should just go ahead and start writing. i wonder if ice cream is still on sale at the grocery.