a pair of pliers

my tool box is caught between a heavy box and other crap in my spare room and i'm just too lazy to pull it out even though anything that is masculine in this abode is in there. in fact, two weeks ago, when i asked the building maintenance to do something with the clogged bathroom sink, the super came up armed only with a plunger. when the plunger wouldn't work he wanted to unscrew the pipe underneath the sink so he asked me if i had a wrench (of course i do have a wrench!) but i didn't want him to know that i have tools for such. so he went downstairs and got his own wrench. because why would an old woman even have a wrench!



my problem with my tools is that once these men use them, they seem to forget that the tools are mine and automatically they take the tools with them. like i had a perfectly good hammer, which i bought at a flea market quite a while ago. the ex took it with him saying it's his dad's from the farmhouse. i wanted to grab the hammer and ham it home to him that he had sold all of this father's tools. but it's just a hammer. actually these tools aren't useful to anyone who wouldn't know how to use them. in fact, there was one time ex was trying to put up a frame. he kept hitting his fingers with the hammer. and he was hitting the nail like a woman with those short successive hits. and he kept on swearing like an old fool. so i took the hammer from him and the nail, i hit it with just two forceful hits, problem solved.



the only handy thing i wouldn't touch is anything to do with electricity. i leave that for real men. and that's because i have yet to meet a woman electrician.



caulking, i'm good at caulking the tub. i once re-caulked the tub in my old apartment because in less than a year of staying there, the caulking turned into something ugly black. that was mold. so i stripped the caulking and treated the sides of the tub with javex or chlorine and left it to dry whilst i was at work. in the evening, i applied the caulking. that lasted until i left 9 years later and the caulking still looked like new. the landlord asked how i did it. of course, i didn't tell him.



