only for easy access

young chris johnson @cjphoto is challenging us to post a picture of a keychain. my house key ring is attached to an extra camera wrist strap (i bought one on amazon and it turned out that it was a set of two). i find it a lot easier to fish the keys out of my pocket or purse. my old key chains, no matter how pretty, always managed to get lost inside my purse or bag and i'm left most of the time swearing to high heavens searching for them. this way, i feel the soft fabric of the strap and i know i got the darn keys. plus if it falls, it's so darn big i would be an idiot if i don't notice it.

and to make it look interesting? attach it to a sunflower! nary a memory attached here unlike @grammyn katy's keychain, but my memory doesn't get bogged down with misery when i can find the darn keys easily. 😊
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

summerfield

