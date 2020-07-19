Previous
bluenana by summerfield
Photo 2710

bluenana

imagine when i opened my over ripe banana blueberries came out! so i call it bluenana.

for week 29 of the 52-week challenge, the challenge is to photograph food, creatively.

i was about to finish eating my blueberries when the idea struck my mind. searched in google for a similar image and couldn't find any so i watched a tutorial on how to make a floating banana and actually learned some useful stuff. but i didn't want a floating banana, somebody else has done that. i'm not happy though that the blueberry images aren't the same shade. but what the what. maybe next time i open a banana clouds will come out, non? tout est possible en photoshop.
summerfield

