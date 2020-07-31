Previous
Next
cichorium intybus by summerfield
Photo 2722

cichorium intybus

or chicory, cousin of my best friend the dandelion. the back of the building has a large field where some tenants take their dogs. the road sides leading to it and past the path on the bridge above the highway is rife with queen anne's lace and chicory flowers. i like these flowers and they seem to grow year round -- they thrive under all the fallen leaves and snow.

for week 31 of the 52-week challenge. the challenge is to shoot something in the backyard. i saw this little clump by the dumpster when i threw my garbage at the back of the building. so it gets its glory for a few views on 365.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise