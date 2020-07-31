cichorium intybus

or chicory, cousin of my best friend the dandelion. the back of the building has a large field where some tenants take their dogs. the road sides leading to it and past the path on the bridge above the highway is rife with queen anne's lace and chicory flowers. i like these flowers and they seem to grow year round -- they thrive under all the fallen leaves and snow.



for week 31 of the 52-week challenge. the challenge is to shoot something in the backyard. i saw this little clump by the dumpster when i threw my garbage at the back of the building. so it gets its glory for a few views on 365.