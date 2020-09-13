space

as in negative space. i had grand plans for today's post but i was sidelined with a suspicious headache that tylenol couldn't cure. i thought for sure i would have to call my doctor and have a test thinking i'd be a statistic now. then i heard someone downstairs asking another about that thunderstorm last night. that explained it. we are so wrapped up with this pandemic that any sign of illness we readily blame on it. what do you know, after i showered i was right as rain (there's a pun). hopefully i can have the time to execute this grand plan tomorrow.