scissors by summerfield
Photo 2767

scissors

i was doing some mending today and i suddenly remembered that i had a special pair from when i was doing crafts some 25 years or so ago. i had this pair that's shaped like a stork which i used when i was into cross stitching. because i would sometimes do my stitching in a park while babysitting my young nephew and niece, i had to make a sheath for them which i sewed by hand and tied them to prevent them from getting damaged as they always got dropped on the grass. then i wised up and bought an ordinary cross stitching pair. the big pair i bought from a catalogue of a crafts company in florida. it reminded me of the pair my mother used when we used to make gloves back in the old country. it was also a solingen pair of scissors. it came with its own case and a lucky penny. i wanted to give it to my sister for her to use but she was afraid to use it because "it is expensive". she's a funny lot, my sister.

and then somewhere around here would be a box with my pinking shears, one pair for fabric and one for paper. and a ton probably of ordinary pairs for miscellaneous purposes. lord! how many pairs of scissors could anyone have!!!!
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

summerfield

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
The Solingen scissors do look too pretty to use. I love the stork ones too!
September 15th, 2020  
summerfield ace
@louannwarren - you are funny! that's why i use it because it's so pretty. my sister, she's typical filipino who would rather just stare at her expensive things and not use them.
September 15th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
good thinking! cool collection!
September 15th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
I have some similar scissors for crafts. Great still life.
September 15th, 2020  
