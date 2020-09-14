scissors

i was doing some mending today and i suddenly remembered that i had a special pair from when i was doing crafts some 25 years or so ago. i had this pair that's shaped like a stork which i used when i was into cross stitching. because i would sometimes do my stitching in a park while babysitting my young nephew and niece, i had to make a sheath for them which i sewed by hand and tied them to prevent them from getting damaged as they always got dropped on the grass. then i wised up and bought an ordinary cross stitching pair. the big pair i bought from a catalogue of a crafts company in florida. it reminded me of the pair my mother used when we used to make gloves back in the old country. it was also a solingen pair of scissors. it came with its own case and a lucky penny. i wanted to give it to my sister for her to use but she was afraid to use it because "it is expensive". she's a funny lot, my sister.



and then somewhere around here would be a box with my pinking shears, one pair for fabric and one for paper. and a ton probably of ordinary pairs for miscellaneous purposes. lord! how many pairs of scissors could anyone have!!!!